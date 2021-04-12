Deputies found a loaded firearm within reach of an intoxicated driver.
On April 9, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tanner Hendley was on patrol near North Muskogee Avenue when he noticed the paper tag to a vehicle had expired. Hendley conducted a traffic stop on the driver, Gary William Davis. There was an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and Davis, and Hendley could see an open pack of beer on the floorboard. Davis admitted to drinking alcohol before he drove. Davis was arrested for driving under the influence after a field sobriety test. Deputy Caleb Rice stayed with vehicle while Davis was taken to jail. Rice informed Hendley there was a loaded handgun in the center console. Davis was booked in for aggravated DUI, transporting an open container, and carrying a firearm while under the influence.
Deputy Kevin McFarland was dispatched April 9 to Park Hill in regard to a domestic dispute. The victim said a man got physical with her during an argument. She told deputies the man assaulted her and took her truck. She said she didn’t want to press charges but wanted her truck back. The woman advised the man was possibly at Stepp Mobile Home Park. Deputies met with the man, and he claimed he wasn’t feeling well due to a heart condition when the woman wanted to have sex. He said it was the woman who was the aggressor and stated he didn’t want to press charges. The man claimed he bought the truck with his stimulus check, while the woman claimed she was the one who bought it.
On April 9, Sgt. Hendley responded to Ranch Acres Drive on a report of a stolen vehicle. Dispatch advised the caller wanted to report that Jonas Smith stole her vehicle and crashed. Stephanie Remer said Smith had permission to drive her vehicle as long as she was in the passenger seat. Remer stated she awoke to find Smith and her vehicle gone. She said she didn’t call the sheriff’s office to report the incident, and learned Smith was in jail after she called the Cherokee County Detention Center. Jail staff said Smith crashed the vehicle when he was arrested.
