A man was arrested after he allegedly hallucinated on meth and said he was trying to find his daughter.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to Chicken Creek General Store in regard to a disturbance on April 10. Dispatch advised that Manuel Limon said his daughter was missing, but he didn’t make any sense. Dispatch forwarded the call to Robison, who said the man was rambling incoherently. While the deputy was driving to the location, dispatch received a call from the store indicating Limon was threatening the clerk. Robison arrived and made contact with Limon, who was agitated and said his daughter was in the woods and wouldn’t come out. The man asked, “Did you hear that? That’s her laughing,” but Robison said no one was laughing. Limon couldn’t stand still and was fidgety. Robison asked the man when was the last time he used methamphetamine, and he said it was the previous day. Limon was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication.
On April 11, Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was advised by dispatch that there was a silver Malibu parked on the side of the road and the driver was passed out. He arrived at the location and found the driver unconscious behind the wheel, and he could see an open container of beer in the holder. Dreadfulwater awoke the driver, Christopher Leuthje, and said he was disoriented and slurred his speech. Leuthje told the deputy he dropped a friend off and felt he had too much to drink, so he pulled over and fell asleep. The man said he drank around 12 beers, and was arrested for public intoxication.
On April 11, Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to Big Red Restaurant on a report of a drunken driver. The deputy found the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Mary Thickstun, who was asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle still running. Rye opened the door and awoke the woman. Once she awoke, Rye could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Thickstun and found an almost empty bottle of Fireball in the passenger seat. Thickstun admitted to drinking and she said she took medication before she performed a field sobriety test. During the test, Rye indicated the woman was impaired and was given consent to search Thickstun’s truck. During the search, the deputy found a bottle of hydrocodone and alprazolam. Rye also found a loaded Ruger 9mm in the center console that was within reach of Thickstun. She was taken to jail and booked for actual physical control, transporting an open container, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
