An argument turned physical after an intoxicated man was allegedly caught hurting a pregnant cat.
On April 20, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Lt. Jarrod Rye responded to Houston Street in regard to a domestic assault. A woman said David Horsechief was intoxicated when he began tormenting a pregnant cat. The woman said she told Horsechief to stop pushing on the cat’s stomach, and the two started arguing. During the argument, Horsechief allegedly punched the woman in the mouth. Horsechief was arrested for domestic assault and battery and transported to jail.
On April 12, Deputy Curtis Elkins was dispatched to Baron Drive on a report of a protective order violation. The caller said Helen Jones was dropped off at the residence. Curtis and Elkins made contact with Jones, who was belligerent and claiming someone was chasing her. Jones became irate and was arrested for public intoxication and the protective order violation.
Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to the Log Store South on April 19 in regard to a vandalism. A woman said Mindy Adair broke the driver’s side window off its tracks to get inside a vehicle. Patton found Adair walking in the middle of the road. She admitted to breaking the window so she could sleep in the vehicle. Adair was arrested and booked into jail.
