A man with a warrant for skipping federal probation was arrested after he gave deputies a false name.
On April 21, Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on State Highway 82C on a report of a burglary. Dispatch advised the caller three men in a black truck had pulled into a neighbor's driveway and loaded a four-wheeler into the pick-up bed. Deputies Ryan Robison, Jimmy Tannehill, and Justin Gifford made contact with the three men, and checked their records for warrants. All men were clear of warrants, but Robison recognized one of the men, Nicholas Renfro, who gave a different name. The man continued to deny he was Renfro when confronted by deputies. Robison told the man to turn around and put his hands behind his back, but Renfro resisted and tried to flee. After a short struggle, deputies were able to get the man arrested and taken into custody. Robison said Renfro had a federal warrant for skipping probation and he was taken to jail for false impersonation, obstruction, and resisting arrest.
On April 20, Donna Glocker reported someone had broken into her lake cabin and stolen several items sometime in the past two weeks. Glocker said this wasn’t the first time someone has broken into the cabin. She said household items and tools were taken, but she wasn’t sure what else was missing.
Lisa Ferrel told deputies an intruder damaged her door lock while she was gone on April 21. She said the lock wasn’t working correctly and she believes someone tampered with it in an attempt to enter the home.
