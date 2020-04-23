A woman claimed her late husband’s belongings were stolen by family members.
On April 21, Cherokee County Lt. John Berry took a burglary report from Dora Jenkins, who said family members had been stealing from her property. Jenkins said her late husband’s clothes and tools were taken. She said she made reports of items stolen by the relatives.
Kevin Linton reported his registration and insurance paperwork were stolen out of his pontoon boat and WaveRunner April 21. Linton said he keeps his boats at his lake house and he hadn’t been there since September.
Deputy Kim Novak was on patrol near Teresita on April 19 when he noticed a yard that had piles of trash and debris. He made contact with the property owner and gave her 30 days to clean and haul the trash away. The property owner was given a warning citation for illegal dumping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.