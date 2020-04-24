Cherokee County sheriff's deputies have kept busy with several theft calls in the area.
On April 22, Deputy Aaron Johnson took a walk-in report from Emily Vandyke, who said she noticed her mailbox flag was up on April 20, but she only found a letter addressed to her. The next day, Vandyke’s friend texted her and asked if she received a package that was sent to her the previous day. Vandyke said she checked the mailbox and there was no package. Her friend sent her a screenshot of the confirmation showing the package had been delivered on April 20, and was left inside her mailbox.
On April 23, Larry Johnson reported this his 2008 Polaris Ranger ATV was stolen from his shop building. He said he went to the building on April 17 and noticed the doors were open, and the ATV was gone. Johnson said the keys to the ATV were inside the vehicle.
Gina Applegate told deputies that a 17-year-old boy didn’t return home after staying at a friends house on April 22. Applegate said the boy was supposed to return the next day, and she didn’t have an address or a contact number for the boy and his friend.
