Deputies discovered drugs and alcohol during a traffic stop on a driver who crossed the center line.
On April 24, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Pete Broderick noticed a Ford-350 truck crossed the center line twice. Broderick made contact with the driver, Matthew Hardesty, who said he swerved because he was putting in an address in his phone’s GPS. Broderick could smell marijuana, and Hardesty admitted he didn’t have a medical marijuana card. Hardesty was told the exit the vehicle, and a record check showed he had a valid Texas driver’s license and insurance, but the vehicle’s tag expired in 2020. Broderick found two marijuana joints and an open can of beer when he searched the truck. The deputy also discovered a glass pipe that contained white and brown residue. Hardesty claimed he drank one beer and admitted having an open bottle of whisky in the backseat. He was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia, and cited for the traffic violations and the open containers.
On April 25, Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to 520 Road on a report of an unwanted guest. Brentt Watkins said he asked Brady Austin Daffern to leave and he refused. Watkins said Daffern was allowed to stay a few nights, but he had to find a job and they’d discuss if he could stay longer. Watkins said Daffern was supposed to start a job that day and was gone for 13 hours. Watkins said the man returned and appeared to under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Watkins told Daffern he needed to leave, but the man ignored him. Ward told Daffern to leave, and the man gathered his belonging and left the residence. After dispatch advised Daffern returned to Watkins’ residence about 40 minutes later, he was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication and trespassing.
Deputy Kile Turley went to Butterfly Trailer Park April 27 in regard to a man who was going around the area and yelling. Turley didn’t find anyone, but Deputy Kevin McFarland drove to Murrell Road, where he found a vehicle in the middle of the road. Brad Jones stated he was headed home and didn’t realize his vehicle was out of gas. Deputies noticed Jones appeared to be intoxicated and dispatch advised the man had a revoked driver’s license due to a DUI. Jones performed a field sobriety test and Turley deemed him impaired to drive. Jones was taken to jail and booked.
