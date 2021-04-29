Neighbors complained about a woman who was allegedly throwing bleach and vinegar at dogs.
On April 25, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy James Carver was dispatched to West Calista Drive on a report of an animal complaint. Robert Swepston said he has noticed his neighbor flinging liquid out of a bleach bottle while yelling at some dogs. Swepston claimed the woman would throw sticks and rocks at the dogs and swat at them with a broom or branches. He said the woman supposedly took a ram's horn and blew it at the dogs. Swepston said he saw the woman throwing bleach at the same dogs, and then walked over to his yard, where she splashed more bleach though the fence. The woman told Carver she uses animal repellent spray to get the dogs away from her property. She admitted to throwing bleach and vinegar where the dogs stand to get them away from the scent. She said it wasn’t her intention to hurt the animals. Carver stated in his report there was a strong odor of bleach in the air.
Deputy Kile Turley was dispatched to a car wash April 27 to meet Adrian Iglecias, who wanted to report a vandalism. Iglecias stated a man told him he had 10 minutes to leave, or he would hit Iglecias’ truck. Iglecias said he heard a loud noise outside and saw the man holding a metal pipe near his truck. He said his headlight had been busted out and there were dents on the side of his truck. Iglecias told Turley he wanted to press charges and filled out a statement.
Deputy Pete Broderick responded to Green Leaf Nursery on April 25 to take a stolen vehicle report. Rhett Davis said he arrived to work and noticed tire tracks and mud down the front side of the property. Davis noticed one of the trucks on the property was missing and stated no one had permission to take the vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.