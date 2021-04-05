A man reportedly rammed his son’s truck into where his granddaughter was buckled in.
On April 4, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to 760 Road on a report of a hit-and-run. Robert Gibson said he was at his father’s house, helping with repairs, and that he and his father, Jack, began arguing when he gathered his stuff and 22-month-old child to leave. Robert said he was driving up the driveway when Jack rammed the back of his truck two times. As Ward was gathering information from Robert, he was told Jack was leaving the property and left to make contact. Ward found Jack walking toward the residence. Jack said he and his son were arguing about whether a Ford or a Chevrolet was a better vehicle. Jack said he and Robert had a "challenge," and that he butted the front of his truck to the rear of Robert’s truck. A witness told Ward about seeing the two men arguing. Another witness’s statement matched what Robert and the first witness claimed. Jack was arrested for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon within the presence of minor child.
Deputy Ward responded to Blue Springs Road on April 2 to speak with the homeowner about a possible theft. Loyd Coffia said he allowed a woman a place to stay, found her a job, and helped her with court matters. Coffia said the woman asked to borrow his vehicle to pick up her son in Illinois. Coffia said he noticed $1,500 in cash was missing shortly after she left. He also noticed a pound of medical grade marijuana that was set aside for his business was missing. Coffia said he was waiting for an appropriate time to speak with the woman about the missing items, but she took his vehicle without permission. Coffia said he noticed another $1,500 in cash missing. He told deputies he made contact with the woman and confronted her about the missing money. She told him she didn’t think he would notice because she didn’t think he counted it. Coffia told the woman he was going to report the car as stolen if she didn’t return it, and the woman finally told him where it was. A relative of Coffia's recovered the vehicle in Illinois, and approximately $6,000 worth of business supplies were missing. The woman admitted she needed money to get a lawyer for her son.
On April 3, Sgt. Tanner Hendley was dispatched to Cookson on a report of a theft. Dispatch advised a woman stole from Dollar General and left in a vehicle. Store employees showed Hendley video surveillance of a woman inside the building with two empty reusable grocery bags. The video showed the woman clear the shelf of the Tide Pods before leaving. Hendley went to the address listed for the suspected vehicle and made contact with a woman, who said her daughter and boyfriend had the vehicle that day. The woman called her daughter and she agreed to meet Hendley. The daughter never showed and stopped answering calls and texts.
