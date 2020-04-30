A man was arrested after he apparently got drunk and tried breaking into his ex’s house.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy James Carver was dispatched to a disturbance on Welling Road. Dispatch advised the caller said his mother’s ex-boyfriend was trying to get into his house. By the time deputy arrived, Jimmy Matlock had already left. Deputy Justin Gifford attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Matlock, but he drove around the deputy. Eventually, Matlock stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody. The victim said Matlock showed up drunk at the residence and tried to start a fight. Matlock tried entering the house by breaking the living room window, and attempted to get in through the front door. Matlock jumped in his vehicle and drove through a fence as he was leaving. Matlock was taken to jail and booked for first-degree burglary, vandalism, and transporting intoxicating beverage. Three days earlier, deputies were called to the same address for a vehicle fire.
Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to Welling Road for a vehicle fire on April 27. The caller said the people across the street had been arguing all day and the vehicle in the driveway was on fire. Welling Fire was already on scene and said there was no actual blaze. They said a woman left the area on foot, and a vehicle left at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was believed to have belonged to Matlock and a woman.
On April 29, Deputy Bob Lewandowski was dispatched to Tenkiller Harbor to deal with a dispute among family members. A man threatened to put a bullet in his nephew’s head during an argument. The man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his nephew. The man admitted he grabbed his gun and threatened the family member, but denied pointed it at him. The man told deputies he takes more than 20 pills a day and sought treatment for schizophrenia. Deputies told the man it was a crime to not only point a firearm at someone, but to also be in possession of a firearm while on certain medications.
