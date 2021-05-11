A simple traffic violation caught the attention of a deputy and landed a woman in jail for DUI.
On May 9, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol when he saw the driver of a vehicle turn without using a signal. The deputy caught up to the vehicle and said it was sitting in the middle of Bryant Road. Turley conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and four passengers. Krystal Zarate stumbled out of the vehicle and had an odor of alcohol coming from her. She admitted to drinking a six-pack of alcohol and stated she was driving back from Stilwell. Zarate was arrested for driving under the influence after Turley deemed her impaired.
Deputy James Carver responded to Hulbert on May 8 in regard to threats. The victim said a woman threatened to put a gun in his car and start shooting. The woman told Carver the victim’s wife verbally abused her and admitted making the comment about getting a firearm if she needed it.
On May 10, Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to take a vandalism report from Tashina Ramirez. She said her boyfriend became irate and hit her vehicle with a hammer, threw a rock at the windshield, and jumped on the hood.
