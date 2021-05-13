Two people were arrested after deputies discovered heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
On May 12, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Pete Broderick conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had items hanging from the rearview mirror. Slynda Landaverde gave the deputy her driver’s license and proof of insurance. Broderick asked the passenger for a name, which was given as Jayce Miller, who claimed nothing to do with the vehicle. District 27 Agent Travis Saulsberry arrived and had his K-9 partner do an air sniff around the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the passenger side door and all occupants were told to exit the vehicle. Broderick searched Miller and found a syringe in his pocket. Deputies found prescription bottle with Landaverda’s name on it that contained a brown-like tar substance in aluminum foil. Landaverde said she didn’t know what the substance was because it wasn’t hers. Landaverde told Broderick that Miller handed her the aluminum foil and told her to hide it. Field tests on the tar and syringe were positive for heroin and methamphetamine. Landaverde was transported to jail and booked for a warrant and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Miller was charged with possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
On May 12, Deputy Kile Turley was behind the driver of a vehicle that wouldn’t maintain its lane. Turley conducted a traffic stop on the driver and a passenger, Kenzie Hembree. The deputy could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Dispatch advised the driver and Hembree didn’t have driver’s licenses and the passenger had warrants. Hembree was arrested and told Turley she had marijuana in her purse and methamphetamine in her bra. Hembree said she was trying to sell the drugs for gas money. The driver said she borrowed the vehicle and it didn’t have insurance. The vehicle was towed and the driver was given a ride to the Log Store South. Hembree was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Deputy Ryan Robison was on patrol May 7 when he a motorcycle traveling recklessly in a school zone. The driver said he didn’t have his license, and he was cited for reckless driving.
