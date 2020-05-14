A warrant was issued for a man who kept harassing a woman over a dog.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to take a report in regard to harassment on May 11. Kristina Barnes said Frederic Wheeler has continued to harass her about a dog, and accused her of stealing the dog from McIntosh County. Robison tried to find the dog at Barnes’ residence back in March, but was unable to find him. Barnes said the man started sending letters to her relatives in an attempt to get the dog back. Robison told Wheeler to stop sending letters and showing up at Barnes’ home. Wheeler said he wouldn’t stop looking for the dog and he would continue for as long as he lives. The deputy said if he didn’t stop, charges would be filed, and Wheeler said he was 70 years old and didn’t care anymore. A warrant has been requested for the arrest of Wheeler for harassment.
On May 11, Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to West 915 Road for a cardiac/respiratory arrest call. Dispatch advised that EMS was on the scene and requested the sheriff’s office to respond. James Phillips said he spoke to Michael Downing a week ago and he wasn’t able to get in touch with him since. Phillips went to the residence and found Downing dead and called 911. The medical examiner arrived on the scene.
Ashley Murray reported that a man threatened her over a social media group text on May 12. Deputy Bob Lewandowski didn’t see a creditable threat directed at anyone in particular, and didn’t apply for a warrant or a probable cause affidavit.
