Deputies found two convicted felons in possession of a loaded firearm during a traffic stop.
On May 17, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol when he saw a truck with a non-functioning brake light. Turley conducted a traffic stop on Denisa Holcomb and Jesse Lee Price. Both said they didn’t have a driver’s license. Dispatch advised Holcomb’s license was expired and they couldn’t find any information on Price, who told the deputy his middle name was Glen. Dispatch said there was no record on that name, but they found a record for Jesse Lee Price, and he had warrants. Turley was told Price would have tattoos on his hands, wrists, and forearms. Price was told to exit the vehicle and Turley could see those tattoos, but the man claimed he was telling him the truth about his name. Price was arrested after Turley found a photo of him under the name of the wanted man. The truck belonged to another man, and he gave Turley permission to search it. The deputy found a Cherokee Nation identification card that belonged to Price, and a loaded semi-automatic pistol. The owner of the vehicle said the firearm belonged to him. Holcomb and Price were convicted felons who had been sentenced to prison and had been released. Both were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Capt. Derrick Grant was informed of a protective order violation at the courthouse on May 17. Dayna Mabray said her soon-to-be ex-husband, Nick Mabray, had divorce court that day and was arrested by Cherokee Nation Marshal Service for the violation. Dayna said Nick was being escorted out of the courthouse when he looked at her and said, “You’re going to get it.” Grant spoke with CHMS and contacted the arresting deputy marshal, who didn’t remember if Nick said anything to the woman. He did say Dayna was outside as Nick and he walked by, and he shook his head, letting her know not to say anything to Nick.
On May 17, Deputy James Carver was dispatched to Speedy’s gas station on a report of trespassing. Carver met with the man, who had been banned from the store; he said he knew he wasn’t supposed to be there, but he forgot. The man was cited for trespassing after being forbidden.
