A woman said she tried to kill herself after she swallowed 60 pills while in custody.
On May 15, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tanner Hendley was informed by dispatch of a intoxicated driver in a maroon-colored car heading west on Mud Valley Road. Hendley was on Coos Thompson Road when he saw the vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. Hendley conducted a traffic stop and noticed an odor of alcohol coming from the driver and from the vehicle. She said it was the passenger who had been drinking, and not her. The deputy could see an opened can of beer within reach of the driver. She was told to exit the vehicle and perform a field sobriety test; the results on the breathalyzer were .18 percent. When the passenger, Georgina Mollie, was told to get out of the vehicle, she began kicking at deputies after they told her to put her hands behind her back. Deputies arrested Mollie for resisting arrest and public intoxication. Meanwhile, the backseat passenger was in and out of consciousness, and EMS was called to the scene. Hendley went back to his patrol unit to ask the driver a question about her cell phone. The woman pointed at her vehicle and Hendley could see she slipped out of the handcuffs. He got her out of the vehicle and noticed she had something in her mouth. The woman had stuffed approximately 60 pills in her mouth and spit most of them out. She told deputies she was trying to kill herself, and was promptly transported to the hospital by EMS. Mollie was taken to jail and booked on her charges. Hendley was advised the driver was in the ICU and the backseat passenger’s toxicology came back negative.
Deputy Kile Turley was on Coffee Hollow Road on May 16 when he noticed the driver of a car not wearing a seatbelt. Turley conducted a traffic stop and found the driver, two passengers, and a baby. Rodrigo Garcia, Danielle Diver, and Ashly Rogers admitted they didn’t have driver’s licenses. The deputy had Garcia exit the vehicle and patted him down for weapons. Turley found a homemade paraphernalia item on the man, and Garcia said he used it to snort pills. Turley asked Diver and Rogers to exit the vehicle, since it was going to be towed. Turley saw a glass pipe in Rogers’ purse and she admitted to smoking methamphetamine with it. Rogers’ purse contained two glass pipes, marijuana, and a syringe. Deputy Jesse Mitchell found heroin in bag where Garcia was sitting, and aluminum foil with burnt heroin in Diver’s purse. Garcia was arrested for driving while under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and child endangerment. Rogers admitted to using meth and was arrested for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. The Department of Human Services arrived and found a placement for the baby. Diver was arrested for child endangerment.
On May 19, Deputy Curtis Elkins was on patrol when he observed a vehicle traveling slowly and then come to a stop in the middle of West 790 Road. Elkins approached the driver, Joshua Robertson, who gave him an Oklahoma identification card. Dispatch advised Robertson’s license was revoked and he was clear of warrants. Elkins approached the vehicle and saw a green powder-like substance on Robertson’s pants. Robertson stated he didn’t have a medical marijuana card and was told to exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test. Robertson was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs. He agreed to have blood drawn at the hospital but kept falling asleep while standing. Medical staff told deputies they weren’t able to draw because there was too much scar tissue over Robertson's veins. The suspect was booked into jail.
