A woman purportedly threatened deputies after they told her she couldn’t talk to her ex-husband.
Susan Powell said her boyfriend’s ex-wife kept trying to contact him with a protective order in place. On May 28, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy James Carver met with Powell, and she said the woman kept calling Billy Phillips. Carver bonded Phillips out of jail that day after he was arrested for violating the protective order. The woman called Phillips’ phone while Carver was with her, and the deputy answered it. Carver said the woman claimed she was going to “come out of the house and whoop my ass.” Carver told her Phillips couldn’t talk to her because of the protective order. The woman then threatened Carver and a report was made.
On May 28, Deputy Tanner Hendley was informed there was a dog on a chain that looked as if it was starving. The caller said the dog couldn't sit correctly because of how skinny it was. Hendley found the dog and observed two water bowls beside it. He said the dog was able to stand and bark at him. The owner of the dog said he gets complaints all the time. He said he feeds the dog daily and even did so while Hendley was there.
Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to West 863 Road in regard to a vandalism on May 26. Michael Flatt said he has had issues with his neighbor, who vandalized his trees. He said Ludmila Patton sprayed his pants with herbicide and killed them. Flatt said the woman has killed approximately 25 plants and trees, and he caught her on camera May 19. A nursery was contacted and valued the trees at $350 apiece. A warrant was requested for the arrest of Patton for malicious injury to property.
