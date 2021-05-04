A driver was taken to jail after deputies discovered heroin in his pocket during a traffic stop.
On May 4, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kile Turley was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle with an expired tag in front of him and in the middle of the road. Turley conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and passenger. Eric Sisco stated he didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance on the vehicle. Dispatch confirmed Sisco didn’t have a license, there was no insurance, and the tag was expired. Turley explained to the men that the vehicle would be impounded and asked the two if they wanted to wait in his patrol unit since it was raining. Both men said they wanted to wait inside Turley’s vehicle. The deputy said he needed to pat both of them down before they got into the unit. Turley found a baggie of heroin inside Sisco’s pocket and arrested him. The passenger was searched and deputies didn’t find anything on him. The passenger was released and Sisco was transported to jail for booking.
Deputy Aaron Johnson received a call in January from the Department of Environmental Quality about a possible dump site. Johnson drove in the area of the Teehee addition and noticed a dump truck leaving a residence. Johnson drove down the driveway and noticed a man pushing a pile of building material. The man stated he was covering up the material that had been dumped there. The deputy informed the man it was illegal to have building material dumped there. Johnson spoke to the driver of the dump truck and he said the material was from an old hotel that was being torn down. The driver advised he would take the rest of the material to the Sanitation Department. The man gave Johnson the contact information to the property owner. Johnson asked the property owner if he had asbestos tests done on the building that was being torn down, and he was told tests were done and the paperwork needed to be found. Johnson told the driver of dump truck to stop hauling the material until he saw the paperwork. A DEQ agent told Johnson that there were no records of the property owner having any asbestos tests done, and a crew would be out to do some tests. On March 29, the DEQ agent said the tests on the building came back positive for asbestos, and the investigation was turned over to them.
Deputy Lane Yeager took a vandalism and breaking and entering report from April Stone on April 29. Stone said a man took her dog, slashed her tires, and entered her home without her permission on two occasions.
