A deputy became the victim of a vandalism after someone poured sand into the gasoline tank of his truck.
On May 5, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Capt. Derrick Grant spoke with Deputy Aaron Johnson about his truck being vandalized in his driveway. Johnson said the truck was running “rough” and lost all power. He took the vehicle to a mechanic, who determined a large amount of sand was dumped into the gas tank. The mechanic estimated damages between $6,500 and $7,500. Johnson didn’t know who was responsible and there were no suspects.
Deputy Kile Turley watched a vehicle run a stop sign and turn into Butterfly Trailer Park on May 5. The vehicle drove back by a few minutes later, and Turley noticed there were no working taillights. He pulled the vehicle over to find the driver, a passenger, and a toddler in the backseat. Turley immediately smelled the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, Jesus Mendez, who said, “I’m sure. You can smell alcohol, I had two tall boys but I’m not drunk.” He admitted he didn’t have a driver’s license, and the passenger said they were going to get snacks at the Log Store. Turley asked the man why he drove by twice, and Mendez said he thought he forgot his wallet, only to realize it was in his pocket. After a field sobriety test, Turley was convinced Mendez was driving under the influence and arrested him. The passenger had also been drinking and contacted someone to come pick up her and the toddler.
A woman called authorities May 5 and claimed she had been assaulted at a day care facility. Sgt. Tanner Hendley and Deputy Rick Ward spoke with the woman, who became irate. She told deputies she was there to see if they needed her driver’s license since her child was there, and was “pushed” out the door and locked out. Employees said the woman had no reason to be there, as the father had custody of the child. The employee said she quickly closed the door and locked it before the woman could come inside. Deputies were speaking with the mother, who said she wanted to press charges for assault. She began to argue and was told to fill out a statement, but she got upset and refused the press charges.
On May 5, Sgt. Hendley responded to Proctor for a vandalism report. Jason Hook said he found trees cut down beside his property, which caused damage to the land. Hendley made contact with a man who claimed he was told to cut the trees by the electric company, which claimed ownership of the property.
Edward Forwoodson advised he left his Kawasaki 250 dirt bike on his porch May 3, and it was missing the next day. Forwoodson didn’t have a bill of sale, nor did he know the VIN number.
