Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies were kept busy with thefts of guns, electronics, and a kayak over the past few days.
James Allen Scott reported his kayak was stolen on June 2. He said he put the kayak at Peavine access area and floated to No Head Hollow. Scott said he rode with his friends to get his car and left his kayak at No Head Hollow. Scott said he was gone for 15 minutes, and when he returned, the kayak and paddle were missing.
On June 2, Lt. John Berry was dispatched to South 520 Road on a report of a theft. John Lawsen said a woman asked him for $100 because her father was in the hospital. When Lawsen said he didn’t have the money, the woman grabbed two Makarove 9mm handguns and took off running. Lawsen said the woman got in a car and drove off.
Danitra Wilson said her apartment was broken into while she was saying with her parents June 2. She said two TVs were taken, but there was no forced entry to the apartment. She suspected a man who has keys to her apartment was the person who took the TVs.
On June 3, a man claimed his ex-girlfriend was stalking and harassing him and his new girlfriend. He said the woman followed them around town and had access to him mail. He said she also went to his girlfriend’s place of work and caused problems.
