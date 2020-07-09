A woman claimed a man has threatened her over the past eight months.
On July 7, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to Hulbert for a theft report. The caller said a man threatened to kill her and her mother, and burn her house down. The man also said he was going to make a false molestation report against the caller’s husband. According to the victim, the suspect said she was better off dead, and he was going to burn down the house with her and her mother inside. The suspect then said his mother needed to die and told a family member to take him to a house to kill them. Hendley said the suspect was out of the county and didn’t have a contact number to get his side of the story. The victim said she wanted to make a report so she could obtain a protective order.
On July 3, Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to South 365 Road in regard to a domestic disturbance. Dispatch advised a man and woman were fighting and the man kicked in the door to the residence. The victim was distraught and had redness on her neck. According to her, she and her boyfriend were having problems recently, and she wanted to make sure it was safe for her children to come home. The woman said she told her boyfriend he needed to leave, and that was when he grabbed her by her throat, and pushed her against a counter. She went outside to get her belongings out of a truck and told her friend to call police. The woman said she went back inside the house and locked the door so her boyfriend couldn’t follow her. The man kicked in the door and took the woman’s phone, a TV, a drill, and her dogs. The woman completed a domestic violence lethality screening and the man was gone by the time Chute arrived.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to a shots fired call with the victim at the Tahlequah Sale Barn on July 8. Beverly Carey said she turned onto Park Hill Road from Byrd Street when a man in a black truck pulled up beside her. She said a man yelled something at her and then fired two shots. Carey said she didn’t know who he was. Carver checked Carey’s vehicle for bullet holes and found none.
On July 5, Deputy Carver was investigating a vandalism report when dispatch advised the suspect was on State Highway 82. Sgt. Jarrod Rye and Carver made contact with Caleb Whitekiller in the area. The man said he left his father-in-law’s house and then declined to answer anymore questions. Deputies could smell an odor of alcohol coming from Whitekiller, and arrested him for public intoxication.
Sgt. Rye was investigating an animal complaint on July 8 when Clint Johnson said he needed to file a report for an incident that happened in May. Johnson said someone had come onto his property May 21 and cut his horse. He said it appeared to be a knife wound, and he wanted to report it to leave a paper trail in case it happened again.
Buddy Hunt reported someone charged $340 to his gasoline account on July 2. According to Hunt, the person who made the charge didn’t have permission to do so, and he expected the individual to pay him back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.