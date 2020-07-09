A woman claimed a man has threatened her over the past eight months.
On July 7, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to Hulbert for a theft report. The caller said a man threatened to kill her and her mother, and burn her house down. The man also said he was going to make a false molestation report against the caller’s husband. According to the victim, the suspect said she was better off dead, and he was going to burn down the house with her and her mother inside. The suspect then said his mother needed to die and told a family member to take him to a house to kill them. Hendley said the suspect was out of the county and didn’t have a contact number to get his side of the story. The victim said she wanted to make a report so she could obtain a protective order.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to a shots fired call with the victim at the Tahlequah Sale Barn on July 8. Beverly Carey said she turned onto Park Hill Road from Byrd Street when a man in a black truck pulled up beside her. She said a man yelled something at her and then fired two shots. Carey said she didn’t know who the man was. Carver checked Carey’s vehicle for bullet holes and found none.
Buddy Hunt reported someone charged $340 to his gasoline account on July 2. According to Hunt, the person who made the charge didn’t have permission to do so, and he expected them to pay him back.
