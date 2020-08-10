A young man has survived after he shot himself in the face over the weekend.
On Aug. 7, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Elkins was advised by dispatchers of a 19-year-old at W.W. Hastings Hospital with a gunshot wound. The man told Elkins he had shot himself with a pistol, but became uncooperative when asked if this was his first attempt or if he had suicidal thoughts prior to the shooting. The man’s grandmother said she came home from work and fell asleep. She said the victim’s brother awoke her and told her the man had been shot in the face. She said the two brothers and an unidentified woman were drinking after she went to sleep. The victim was transported to St. Francis hospital in Tulsa.
Lt. John Berry responded to State Highway 82A on a report of a protective order violation on Aug. 10. As Berry arrived at the house, dispatchers advised Roger Allen Bower was leaving in a blue Dodge Ram truck. Berry approached the vehicle and ordered the two occupants to show him their hands. Bower and the other man complied, and Bower was handcuffed. The victim said she had a protective order against the man and she wanted to press charges. Bower was taken to the detention center and booked for the violation.
On Aug. 8, Deputy Elkins was on patrol in the Cookson area when he passed a vehicle parked behind the Cookson store. Elkins said the vehicle had all the lights turned off except for the brake lights. The deputy could see the driver leaned over the passenger seat, as if he were reaching for something. Elkins said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle as he made contact with the occupants. Kiley Ortman was in the driver’s seat, while Trenton Mennecke was in the passenger seat. Both men claimed they were drinking earlier in the day, but there was no alcohol in the vehicle. However, Elkins could see a half-empty bottle of vodka in the backseat floorboard. Ortman claimed the bottle had been inside the vehicle when he bought it. Dispatch advised Ortman had a warrant, and his driver’s license was suspended out of California. Ortman said he was coming from Stilwell and he wasn’t the one driving. Mennecke claimed Ortman drove to the parking lot and he was already intoxicated prior to arriving at the store. Ortman was arrested for public intoxication and the warrant.
A man recorded a phone conversation between him and his neighbor on Aug. 9. The man said his neighbor threatened to kill his dog if it came back on his property. Sgt. Jarrod Rye listened to the recording, wherein the neighbor can be heard making a threatening statement. Rye called the man, who claimed to just be a concerned neighbor, and told him a warrant would be issued if he contacted the man. The victim said his neighbor has also threatened to harm his wife and children.
