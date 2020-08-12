An intoxicated man claimed he was injured when he fought with other people on a county road.
On Aug. 11, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wolff was dispatched on a report of a drunken and possibly injured pedestrian on North 530 Road. Nick Hair was sitting in a ditch, leaning against a telephone pole. Wolff said Hair had a difficult time keeping his head up and his eyes were dilated. The man also had a cut on his left eye. Hair said he had been drinking and wanted to go to his mother’s house. Wolff asked the man if he had been driving and he said he had not. Hair said he was walking and some people "messed with" him so he fought them. Wolff tried to get more information from Hair, such as his mother’s address, and Hair admitted his mother was dead. Hair was taken to jail and booked for public intoxication. Lt. John Berry was in the area and drove up on a truck that had Hair’s phone and driver’s license in it.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to West 675 Road on a report of suspicious activity on Aug. 11. Maranda Cummings said she was asleep and awoke when a man drove by her house. She said the man came onto her property and knocked on her door. She said the man said he talked about taking her AC unit for money because he was broke. Cummings told the man to leave or she’d call the police. The man didn’t leave and walked around the property for some time before getting into his truck and leaving.
On Aug 8, Deputy Tanner Hendley responded to a physical domestic incident between a husband and wife on Collins Road. The husband his wife was under the influence and wanted to leave to go to the store in his truck. He said they argued, and it became physical when he took the keys from her hand and she fell. The wife said she was pushed to the ground by her husband, but she didn’t want to file charges.
