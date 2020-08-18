A habitual robber was arrested after officers determined he was responsible for at least six vehicle break-ins.
On Aug. 17, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy James Carver was dispatched to Scarlett Drive on a report of a prowler. Tahra Rolland said she noticed the lights to a rental property were on, so she let her dog out of its kennel. Rolland said she noticed a phone light near her stepfather’s GMC truck and her dog began barking. Matthew Shelton Jr. walked up to Rolland, said he was lost, and asked what street he was on. Rolland told the man to leave while her mother called police. Rolland said her mother’s rental vehicle was rifled through, but nothing was missing. Jeffrey Parker said he checked his GMC truck and it had been ransacked. His checkbook was on the ground with other paperwork. Brant Arbaugh was approached by deputies about his vehicles. He said two of them had been gone through and two speakers were missing. Deputies also asked Daequan Leathers about his vehicle. He said his vehicle had been broken into and his wallet was missing. Angela Hadley reported two med bags and her wallet were taken out of her vehicle. Hadley said about $400 in cash, nursing items, and keys were gone. Tobey Hadley reported his Jeep was broken into and there was extensive damage to the vehicle. Hadley said the lock to the center console was broken, and wire to his stereo was pulled out. As Carver was gathering information from the victims, he noticed Shelton walking on the roadway and confronted him. Shelton said he didn’t take anything, and he just got out of trouble from a robbery with a firearm incident. Carver said Shelton had a bulge in the front of his shorts, and it was the two med bags and Leathers' wallet. Several of the stolen items were located in the area, and were returned to the owners.
On Aug. 14, Deputy Nick Chute responded to storage units behind Spring Hollow Feed Store on a report of a burglary. Buck George, owner of the units, said four were broken into. Chute observed four doors with damage, and locks to each unit were tampered with. One of the tenants of a unit said a TV, a sofa, and tools were missing. Chute said he was waiting to get the video surveillance of the incident from the feed store.
Deputy Chute was dispatched to Walmart on a report of a stolen vehicle on Aug. 16. The victim said she let a relative borrow her car, and the individual didn’t return it. She said the relative told her if she sent $40, the location of the car would be revealed, and if she didn’t, the car would be sold. The woman said her car is a 1996 maroon Chevrolet Lumina.
Tehya Philpott reported her iPhone 11 was stolen while she was at a party on Aug. 17. Philpott said the phone was in sunflower case with a sunflower pop socket. She said the last location she was able to track the phone was on West Wisteria Lane. Deputy Chute went to that address, but was unable to make contact.
Deputy Chute was assigned a trespassing report on July 28. A woman said she evicted a family member from her trailer, and that person had been served an eviction notice. The woman said she was notified the family member was at the trailer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.