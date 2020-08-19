Video surveillance caught a woman stealing a set of keys at a convenience store.
On Aug. 18, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Owens was dispatched to the Log Store in regard to a theft. Ellen Schultz said she went to the store four days earlier and had left her keys on the counter as she paid for her items. She walked out of the store and then she realized she forgot the keys. Schultz said a woman came to the counter after her and took the keys. She said the woman was being "sneaky" and knew what she was doing. Owens spoke to the store manager and was shown video footage of the woman allegedly taking the keys. The suspect went to the counter and put her arm up against the keys. The footage showed the woman place her arm over the keys and slide them toward her, off the counter, and into her hands.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to East 620 Road in regard to a stolen vehicle on Aug. 18. Dispatch advised the vehicle was stolen out of Delaware County. Carver met up with a couple who said they were on their way home when they came across the crashed vehicle in the woods. They said no one was in or around the vehicle, so they called the sheriff’s office. Carver said the keys were inside the damaged vehicle and it was impounded.
On Aug. 18, Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to South 494 Road on a report of a vicious dog. The caller described walking in the road with a dog when a pit bull with clipped ears showed up. The two dogs fought, and the pit bull severely injured the other dog. Hendley went to the residence and the pit bull came up to him. The deputy said the dog wasn’t aggressive and even licked his hand. Hendley located the injured dog and said he looked to be suffering from labored breathing. Hendley said he fired a shot and put the dog down. He advised the dog owner to file a small claims suit if she wanted any reimbursement. Hendley told the woman to call him when the owner of the pit bull returned.
David Carter reported a theft at a cell site for Verizon Wireless on Aug. 18. Carter said he walked around the property and noticed someone had ripped up the ground wire to the cell tower. Carter said he was last at the site around a month ago, and the ground wires were still there.
On Aug. 17, Greg Barnes reported his 2014 Polaris ATV was stolen from his property.
