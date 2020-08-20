A man was taken to jail after he tried hiding from law enforcement officers.
On Aug. 19, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to a welfare check in Tahlequah. Dispatch advised the caller said a woman who appeared to have been assaulted had walked up to her house and left. Hendley noticed a woman who matched the description emerging from a wooded area. The deputy said the woman had bruises, cuts, and blood on her arms and face. The woman said Corey James Hooper had punched her in the face and hit her with a knife. She said she took away the knife and started running to a house. EMS checked on the woman and took her to the hospital for her injuries. Sgt. Jarrod Rye went to Hooper’s address and found him inside a house. Hooper turned off the lights and refused to come to the door after Rye knocked. Cherokee Nation deputy marshals searched the house, but Hooper wasn’t inside. Rye and CN marshals searched the property and found Hooper hiding in the back of a neighbor’s vehicle. Hooper claimed it was the woman who was aggressive and that she stabbed him with the knife. He insisted everything happened fast, and he wasn’t sure whether he punched her. Hooper was arrested for aggravated domestic assault and battery and obstruction for evading capture.
Deputy Curtis Elkins responded to a disturbance call Aug. 19 after a woman said she was being followed. Aleida Eligio said a black car followed her from her house in Tahlequah and onto State Highway 62. Eligio said she turned into Midway gas station and the vehicle pulled in behind her. Elkins met with Eligio, and she claimed a man against whom she has a protective order is the one who was following her. While deputies were speaking with the woman, the suspect called Eligio. She and her niece filled out statements.
On Aug. 14, Deputy Elkins was dispatched to Scarlett Drive in regard to a runaway juvenile. Angela Hadley said her three daughters got into an argument earlier that day, and one of them had a fingernail almost ripped off. Hadley said she taped the finger and went to bed. Hadley said she awoke and found a note stating the girls had gone to the emergency room, and they didn’t run away. Hadley called the ER and was told there were no patients matching the descriptions. Hadley said the girls may have been out on East Downing Street or in the dorms at Northeastern State University.
