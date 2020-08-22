A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital after she was attacked by a man.
On Aug. 19, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Lane Yeager responded to Caney Ridge Store in regard to a physical confrontation. He met with the victim, who was eight months' pregnant. She said the suspect chased her through the woods, and he said he would kill her. She explained how the man assaulted her and she was transported to the hospital. Deputies tried to locate the man but were unsuccessful. The victim had tests done on her and the baby.
On Aug. 20, Deputy James Carver was dispatched to Lost City Road and Webb Road on a report of a suspicious vehicle dragging a fence pipe. Carver conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, and Christopher Lyons said he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. A man approached Carver and said the fence didn’t belong to Lyons, but it belonged to Lois Halpain. Halpain was contacted and she confirmed the fence belonged to her, and Lyons didn’t have permission to take it. Lyons was arrested and booked for possession of stolen property.
Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to Stickross Mountain Road on report of a dead woman Aug. 8. Amy Swartz said her mother, Melody Parker, had died. She said Parker had stage 4 lung cancer and was undergoing chemo treatments.
