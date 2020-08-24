A woman was arrested after she crashed her vehicle and lied to sheriff's deputies.
On Aug. 22, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary McCaslin was on patrol on Moody Road when he saw the driver of a red car run a stop sign. McCaslin turned around to pull the driver over, but lost sight of the red car. However, the deputy saw a dust trail on East 690 Road and found the vehicle had crashed in a ditch. As McCaslin was driving at the scene, a man crawled out of the passenger side of the vehicle. The deputy told the man to get on the ground, but he took off running. As McCaslin was chasing the man, he heard a woman inside the car yelling for him to help her children. Kristan Young was in the driver’s seat and getting her kids out of their car seats when McCaslin reached in to help her. The unknown man, whom Young said had been driving, escaped through the woods. Young said she was giving him a ride to Moody Store and he asked if he could drive. But McCaslin told Young he saw her driving on Moody Road and the driver’s seat was positioned to where a shorter person was driving. Young called the deputy a liar and said she wouldn’t put her children’s lives in danger. Young and her kids were transported to Northeastern Health System. The Department of Human Services evaluated the kids and placed them with a family member. Young was taken to the jail and booked for child endangerment.
On Aug. 17, Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to East 803 Road on an assault complaint. Dispatch said a woman was hit in the head with a baseball bat by her husband, and contacted law enforcement from a neighbor’s house. Dispatch advised Ransley Bailey was trying to gain entry into the residence. Chute and Deputy Shane Owens arrived, and the neighbor said the couple’s juvenile son witnessed the incident. The woman said she and Bailey were arguing when he hit her with the bat. Bailey was taken to jail and booked on charges of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill and James Carver were called to the Cookson area on a report of a disturbance Aug. 22. Dispatch advised the caller said her husband was threatening to set the house on fire. The caller said her husband has post-traumatic stress disorder and needed to be taken to the VA hospital for an evaluation. Deputies spoke to the caller and she admitted Anthony Wike had choked her, and he had been drinking. Tannehill asked if there were any weapons in the house, and the woman said she hid them. Deputies and the woman went to the house, where they tried to make contact with Wike. Deputy Kim Novak went to the back door and announced himself, but Wike didn’t answer. Novak said Wike was lying on a bed when deputies heard a gunshot. Wike asked who was on his property, as he came around the house with a rifle. Deputies told Wike to drop the gun and to put his hands up, and he complied. Wike was taken into custody and transported to the detention center. Chute recovered the rile and said there were 28 rounds in the magazine, and one in the chamber. Wike was booked on charges of discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and possession of firearm while intoxicated.
Jennifer Adair reported she discovered her vehicle sustained damages from someone trying to break in on Aug. 23. Adair said there was a stick and a wire hanger in one of the doors of the vehicle. Adair said there was a dent on the door where the stick was wedged to gain entry.
On Aug. 18, Deputy Chute was dispatched to State Highway 82A to assist Cherokee Nation EMS on a medical call. Dispatch advised it was confirmed to be an unattended death of David Cole. His wife said they already contacted the funeral home and the medical examiner waived jurisdiction.
