A woman said someone keeps harassing her even though she’s blocked the individual.
On Aug. 24, a woman reported she has been receiving phone calls and text messages from a number she doesn’t know. She said the person has been contacting her for four months, and she’s blocked the number, but whoever it is will message her from a different number. In the texts, the person asked the woman where she was and expressed the desire to kill her, but would then suggest wanting to love her a short time later. The woman said she is in fear for her life and she doesn’t know who the person is.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner Hendley was dispatched to Wildwood Drive on a report of shots fired Aug. 26. Dispatch advised the caller said she believed her neighbor shot at her while she was checking her mail on a golf cart. Leslie Moore said she drove the golf cart to check her mail, and her grandson’s dog followed her. She said her neighbor and his wife began cursing at her about the dog. Moore said the dog never went onto the couple’s property. The neighbor’s wife said she told Moore to keep the dog on a leash, and Moore said the dog wasn’t hers. The woman asked Moore if it was OK if she killed the dog, then went inside, and grabbed a gun. The woman said she shot the gun in the air three times, but never aimed it at Moore or the dog. She claimed the dog had killed her cat and she didn’t want it to happen again.
Archie Vance reported a woman against whom he has a protective kept calling and texting him. On Aug. 24, Vance said he blocked the woman’s number, but she still managed to contact him.
Employees at Bob’s Mini Mart reported a woman tried to pass off a fake $100 bill on Aug. 26. The employee said the same woman has tried to do this at other stores in the area.
