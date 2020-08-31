Two sex offenders were arrested after investigators were informed they were violating the registration act.
On July 15, Cherokee County Sex Offender Compliance Deputy Ryan Robison was informed that Clifford Moody was released from prison on a sentence stemming from failing to register as a sex offender. Moody tried to register at a residence on West 888 Road. However, Robison told Moody he couldn’t live there because another sex offender, Matthew Jones, was there. Robison gave Moody another week to find another home. Moody and Jones came to the sheriff’s office to tell Robison that Moody was having a difficult time finding a place and asked for more time. Undersheriff James Brown gave the men another week. On Aug. 7, Moody registered at a residence on Bushyhead Street. Robison stopped by that address and a man said Moody had only stayed one night, and was living at Jones’ residence. Robison went to Little Caesar’s, where both men were employed. Jones said Moody wasn’t at work, but he was at his house. Robison followed Jones to the house, arrested both men and transported them to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Moody was booked for failure to register as a sex offender and failure to comply with the sex offender registration act. Jones was booked for failure to comply with the sex offender registration act.
Deputy Pete Broderick was on patrol Aug. 28 when he noticed a vehicle with a faded paper tag. He pulled the driver over off Cherokee Springs Road and Miranda Caviness couldn’t provide a driver's license or proof of insurance. A records check showed Caviness had an Oklahoma driver’s license, but insurance was unconfirmed and the vehicle tag expired October 2019. Broderick asked Caviness if she had anything illegal in the car before he searched it for impound, and she said she had Lortabs in her purse. Caviness said she also had an “8 ball” in her purse. She pulled out a zipper bag that contained methamphetamine. She claimed the drugs belonged to her and not her passenger, who was free to go. Caviness was taken to the detention center and booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Lisa Mosteller reported two pit bulldogs were stolen sometime Aug. 23. Mosteller said there was a male and female dog, and the male was recently neutered.
Emily McQueen reported her car was broken into on Aug. 29 at Butterfly Trailer Park. McQueen said her wallet was taken and it contained her driver’s license, medical marijuana card, Social Security card, a debit card, and her medical insurance card.
On Aug. 18, a woman reported the man she had a protective order against drove by her house on a motorcycle and flipped her off.
