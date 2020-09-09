Several people complained their neighbor kept threatening to meet them at their mailboxes to fight with them.
On Sept. 6, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to Walnut Lane in regard to threats being made. One woman said her husband had confronted their neighbor about his dogs being on their property. She said the man said he would kill her husband, and that he would catch him by the mailboxes and “show him what’s up.” The woman said her neighbor came back a short time later, rolling up his sleeves, and looking for her husband to fight. Another neighbor reported her husband had confronted the same man about the dogs. She said the man told her husband, like he did the other man, that he would wait at the mailboxes and he would “catch a beating.” Chute spoke to the suspect, and he admitted to being in a verbal argument with his neighbors, but denied threatening any of them. The man was given a verbal trespassing warning.
Deputy Chute responded to East 865 Road on a report of a stolen vehicle Sept. 7. Bobby Christie said his 2005 Chevrolet truck was stolen from his front yard. Christie said a family member had been driving the truck. Dispatch advised the truck was located on a neighbor’s property later that day.
Janet Pickens reported her mailbox had been vandalized on Sept. 7. Pickens said the door was open and someone had cracked an egg inside the mailbox. She said the person placed an outgoing letter in the egg.
On Sept. 8, Ariel Schwarz said she was at Arrowhead Resort when she lost her iPhone 11 at the river. She said her waterproof phone case was returned to the resort, but the phone was missing.
