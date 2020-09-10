A sex offender was arrested after he failed to register with the sheriff’s office.
On Sept. 9, Cherokee County Sex Offender Compliance Deputy Ryan Robison received a tip that Daryl Eugene Case wasn’t living at the address he provided to the sheriff’s office. Robison and officers with the Tahlequah Police Department responded to a residence on Cedar Place. A woman said Case was living at the house but wasn’t there at the time. She allowed authorities to search the house. A man showed Robison to Case’s room and said Case should be there. A bedroom in the house was locked, and Robison told Case to exit the room. Case was arrested and booked into jail on charges of failing to register as a sex offender. Case is a sex offender stemming from a rape and lewd molestation charge in 2006. He was sentenced to 20 years, five years in prison and 15 years suspended. Case is classified as an aggravated sex offender and is required to register every three months.
Deputy Lane Yeager took a statement from Garden Walk Apartments Manager Ashley Mitchell on Sept. 9. Mitchell said a trailer belonging to the complex was stolen the day before, and video surveillance captured the incident. The suspect's vehicle was a white Chevrolet truck with black wheels.
On Sept. 9, Pam Phillips reported her neighbor called her and said her garage had been broken into. Phillips said she found nothing to be missing, but someone pried open the garage door and took her gate off its hinges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.