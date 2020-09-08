A sheriff's deputy had his hands full with a traffic stop wherein all occupants of a vehicle got out and tried to walk away.
On Sept. 4, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Pete Broderick was on patrol when he noticed the driver of a Pontiac Grand Am not wearing a seat belt. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver pulled in at Midway store, got out of the vehicle, and tried to walk away. Broderick ordered the man several times to get back to the vehicle, but he wouldn’t comply. The passenger, Salena Seifert, got out and began yelling at Broderick. The deputy ordered her to get back inside but she ignored him. The driver got back into the vehicle and was detained. When the backseat passenger got out, Broderick pulled his Taser and ordered the man to get back in the vehicle. The driver said his name was Cody Allen Stolfa, but a records check showed he was Native American, 220 pounds, with blue eyes. Broderick asked the driver if he was Native, and he said he wasn’t. He said there were two "Codys" and he was the “white Cody.” The deputy looked up Stolfa on Tahlequahmugs.com, and found a man by the name of Ryan Stolfa whose mug matched the driver. The man said his name is Ryan and Cody is his brother. Ryan said he lied because he has warrants. A record check showed Ryan had warrants, a suspended driver’s license, and the vehicle was uninsured. Broderick asked Ryan if there was anything in the vehicle before he searched, and Ryan admitted there was a meth pipe in the center console. Broderick located a machete that was within arm's reach of the driver. Ryan said he used it for protection. The deputy searched Seifert’s purse and found a glass pipe and plastic pipe. Seifert said the pipes were used for marijuana and methamphetamine. Ryan was booked in the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon, false impersonation to avoid prosecution, resisting arrest, driving under suspension, fail to carry insurance, and fail to wear seat belt. Seifert was booked on charges of obstruction and possession of paraphernalia.
Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to West 650 Road in regard to a gunshot wound call on Sept. 4. Dispatch advised the caller said Dustin Brixey had shot himself and was dead. Relatives of Brixey said they called 911 after they heard a gunshot. Rye entered the building, where Brixey was found dead from a gunshot wound.
On Sept. 5, Sgt. Rye was dispatched to Northeastern Health System on a report of a recovered stolen vehicle. Deputy Kim Novak and Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel were at the hospital and advised the suspect, Letabvin Camp, was still in the emergency room. All three men found Camp inside and arrested him for the possession of a stolen vehicle. Novak asked Camp where the gun that was also reported stolen was, and Camp said it was in the vehicle. Camp is also a convicted felon. Sgt. Rye searched the vehicle and found the loaded gun inside the glove compartment. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and the vehicle was released to her. Camp was taken to jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm after felony conviction, and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched on Sept. 6 to West 893 Road in regard to a prowler. The homeowner said a man wearing a mask was ringing her doorbell. The man walked to the back of the house, where he banged on the door and broke out a window. By the time the homeowner’s dad arrived, the man was gone.
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was sent to Park Hill for a possible cardiac arrest on Sept. 6. Relatives of Margaret Jackson said she had been sick for a while and this was expected. The Medical Examiner waived jurisdiction of the body.
