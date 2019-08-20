A man was arrested after deputies were called three times when he kept trying to fight another man.
On Aug. 16, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Bowling was dispatched to 14002 N. Grace Hudlin Road. He met with both men, who appeared drunk and had marks consistent with a fight. They did not want to file charges and one left. Dispatch told Bowling the man returned and was causing another disturbance. Bowling was not able to locate the man then, but then, a third call came in later that he had returned again with a baseball bat. Mose Smith was not at the residence when deputies arrived, but they did find him walking near Lost City Road and West 720 Road. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for public intoxication.
Deputy Bowling arrested a woman for stealing a cell phone at Dewain's Place on Aug. 17. Sarah Drueppel was at the bar the night before and left her phone on a table. When she returned, the phone was gone and she called it to track it. The phone was pinged at a house, and deputies met with the homeowner, who said his son or daughter would have been at the bar. Bowling found the phone in the daughter's bedroom and gave it back to Drueppel. The victim said she didn't want to press charges, but later changed her mind when she noticed her SIM card was missing. Maggie Lee said she found the phone in the bathroom of the bar. She was later arrested and admitted she and her friend threw the card out of a window.
Jacqueline Claxton was arrested Aug. 17 after she was found lying in a ditch near Moody Store. Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to the store, as well as Northeastern Health System EMS, because Claxton had a bump on her head from a fall. The store clerk said the woman was trying to purchase alcohol but was turned away because she was drunk. She refused medical treatment from EMS and was taken to the detention center.
Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was informed that a possible drunken driver had run off the road near Cherokee Nation Complex on Aug. 17. He found the vehicle in the parking lot with Frederick Clark asleep at the wheel. The man was disoriented when awakened and slurred his words. He was arrested after failing a horizontal gaze nystagmus.
On Aug. 16, Patrick Hayes said he was hunting in October 2018 in the Cookson Wildlife Management area when he fell down a hill and lost his concealed carry Ruger LCP 380.
