A dispatcher has taken home a pregnant dog that was thrown out of a vehicle.
On July 13, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Curtis Elkins was called to EZ Mart and met with Joshua Johnson, who said he was driving on State Highway 10 and North 604 Road when he saw the driver of a gray Lincoln abandon a black dog in the roadway and drive off. Johnson said the dog looked like she was pregnant, so he called the sheriff's office. While he was making that call, the car returned to the intersection and began to follow Johnson. The driver eventually turned off near Skelly School. Dispatcher Della Combs told Elkins to bring the dog to dispatch and she would take her home.
Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to Dollar General on State Highway 51 in reference to a shoplifting incident on July 19. He was given a description of the vehicle as a blue van and spotted it on Bliss Avenue, where he pulled over the driver. A woman who fit the description of the one who stole was sitting in the passenger seat and was detained. Robison asked Katrina Coulson if she took anything from the store, and she admitted to taking laundry soap, body wash and deodorant. Those items were recovered in the van and taken back to Dollar General. Coulson had two warrants out of Cherokee County for larceny of merchandise from a retailer. She was taken to the detention center.
Larry Dotson reported that an intruder broke into his garage and outbuilding on July 15. Deputy Nick Chute could see a window had been broken and used a an access point in the garage. Dotson said a weed eater, gas cans, weed killer, several rod and reels and fishing tackle were stolen.
Wesley Baker was arrested for domestic abuse in the presence of a child. On July 20, Deputy Zach Adams was dispatched to the Garden Walk Apartments after a woman heard fighting. She said she could hear screaming and objects were being thrown around in one of the units. Shyanne Scott told deputies Baker got mad at her for texting an ex and wanted to talk about it. When she tried to leave, he pulled her away from the door and squeezed her mouth shut as she screamed. Scott's baby was in the room at the time of the altercation but was not injured. Baker admitted he made a mistake and was taken to the detention center.
On July 21, Deputy Chute responded to a burglary in progress call at 4807 Ridge Street. A man said his daughter broke into house and did not know if she was still there. Chute found Bridgete Russell, whom he described as drunk, sitting in the driveway. She was arrested her for public intoxication.
Patricia Cheek filed a theft report after she noticed her medication was missing on July 11. She told Deputy Justin Gifford that she let a man and woman stay the night during a thunderstorm about five weeks ago. The couple would not leave and deputies had to be called. Mark Winchester and Bobbi Stoneberger had warrants out of Kansas and were arrested in early July. A few weeks later, Cheek found the missing medication box and the empty bottle in the trailer where the two were staying, along with a glass pipe and paraphernalia. When Gifford checked the status of the two, they had already been transported to Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.