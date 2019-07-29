A local man said he plans to be on his ex's front porch when he kills himself.
On July 27, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to 4227 N. 535 Road on a report of harassment. A woman said her ex was sending her troubling emails and left items on her porch and in her mailbox. She said they broke up weeks ago due to his erratic behavior and verbal abuse. Deputies advised her to obtain a protective order.
Deputies assisted a Bixby detective after a local man bought a stolen Polaris Ranger vehicle. On July 23, Deputy John Berry was dispatched to 7744 W. 806 Road, where he met with detective Jay Francis and they located the stolen vehicle. Jimmy Pierce said he bought the UTV the night before and gave $1,500 up front. He said he wanted the vehicle returned to the rightful owner.
Deputy Anthony Bowling was sent to 3204 N. 495 Road to the report of a dead man. On July 26, Bowling found Terry Lee Pflueger lying on a mattress with a massive amount of blood coming from his nose and mouth. The Medical Examiner's office took possession of the body. Officials found medical information that confirmed Pflueger had cancer.
Brian Powers reported that an intruder broke into his house and stole his firearm and checks on July 26. The Tahlequah Police officer said he noticed a bathroom light was on when he returned home and he didn't leave it on. Two days later, he was looking through his belongings and noticed the missing gun and checks.
On July 27, Justin Copeland reported that a vehicle was stolen from his business lot. The vehicle was seen at Copeland Auto Sales on July 26, but was gone the next day. It is a black 1995 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer with a "pet patrol" in silver letters on the tailgate.
London Smoke reported on July 23 that he was swimming at the Illinois River and left his belongings on a rock. His shoes and wallet were gone when he returned five minutes later.
Toney Fout said his car was stolen at the Elks Lodge parking lot on July 25. He spoke to lodge employees, who said the 2009 Pontiac G6 wasn't in the parking lot that morning.
