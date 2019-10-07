A local man was arrested after deputies found drugs and paraphernalia in his vehicle.
On Oct. 4, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was on patrol in the Briggs area where he noticed a GMC vehicle make a sudden turn into a trailer park. He then saw the same vehicle drive past a short time later. The deputy turned on his emergency lights and sirens, but the vehicle continued down the road and pulled into a driveway, where it finally came to a stop. The driver, Michael McGregor, said he didn’t stop because he didn’t see Dreadfulwater. He said he abruptly turned the first time because he was dropping off a passenger. Dispatch notified the deputy that McGregor did not have a valid driver’s license and his vehicle was impounded. While searching the vehicle, an uncapped syringe that contained a clear liquid and three glass pipes were found. McGregor was taken to the detention center for no driver’s license, eluding, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A couple were arrested after they broke into a cabin at Sequoyah State Park. On Oct. 1, deputies were dispatched to assist Park Ranger Darrin Berry. Employees said two people were in a cabin that was supposed to be empty. Deputies knocked on the door and Sheldon Williams answered. Rachel Keck was also in the room, and they said their friend, Jessica, left them the room and said they could stay. The couple didn’t have a key to the cabin and a damaged credit card was on a dresser next to the door. Deputy Justin Gifford said the card looked as though it had been used to disable the locking mechanism. Williams and Keck were detained. They both said they were at the cabins with friends and the door to that cabin was cracked open when they got there. Both were taken to the detention center and booked for breaking and entering.
A resident at Sugar Mountain Retreat was arrested after she assaulted another resident. On Oct. 3, Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to the facility and met with staff workers and Emma Alexandre. She said she asked the resident numerous times to turn down her music but she wouldn’t. The two began to scream at each other and Alexandre slapped the woman. The victim said she wanted to press charges and denied medical attention. Alexandre was taken to the detention center for booking.
Deputy Rafalko was dispatched to 21403 S. Keeler Drive on a report of an intoxicated person. The tenant said she knew the individual and didn’t want her there due to her being drunk and trying to fight. Rafalko said Brittani Blossom smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. She was taken to jail for public intoxication.
On Oct. 2, James L. Gambrell filed a report at the sheriff’s office in regard to an assault. He told deputies he was at Talking Leaves Job Corps, where a woman came out of the bathroom, and slapped him in the face.
On Oct. 3, Ryan Robison said he went into his shop and noticed his property was missing. A chainsaw and a straight-shaft trimmer were gone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.