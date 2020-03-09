The mother of a newborn baby admitted to using drugs the day before giving birth.
On Feb. 22, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to Northeastern Health System to assist the Department of Human Services. Dispatchers advised a newborn baby tested positive for methamphetamine. DHS and Rye spoke to the mother, who said she used the drug two or three times a week. She admitted to using meth Feb. 21, the day before she went into labor. DHS asked the mother if she knew what the drug could do to a baby, and she said she did. The mother said her husband left her four months earlier and she chose the drug over her children. A nurse said that when the mother arrived at the hospital, she said she would make it easier for the staff and told them she used meth the day before.
Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was dispatched to South 524 Road on a report of suspicious activity. The caller said the driver of a white Silverado truck was driving slowly, honking the horn, then took off a high rate of speed. A resident showed Dreadfulwater his surveillance footage of the vehicle speeding away, and said the truck had come though before deputies arrived. Another resident cited problems with Billy Ray Blair Jr. being confrontational and driving recklessly in the past. Dreadfulwater pulled into a house from which loud music was emanating. He could see Blair sitting next to a tree away from the house and asked him what was going on. Blair flipped off the deputy and said "f**k you" before he stood up and yelled wprofanities and tried to walk away. Dreadfulwater said the suspect had to be taken to the ground. As the deputy was searching the man for weapons, Blair spit in his face. He was taken to the ground again and escorted to the patrol truck. Dreadfulwater said the man continued to spit blood and tried kicking out the truck windows. Dreadfulwater pepper-sprayed Blair before he took him to detention center, and then Blair told the deputy he was going to die. The man was booked on charges of public intoxication, resisting, obstructing an officer, assault on an officer, placing bodily fluids on an officer, and threats to perform an act of violence.
On March 9, Deputy Justin Gifford responded to suspicious activity on State Highway 82. Dispatch advised a man was passed out in a red truck and the caller wasn't able to awake him. Gifford said Ronald Conn Jr. was slumped over in the driver's side seat and appeared to be asleep. Gifford woke the man, but he didn't seem to understand commands. Gifford opened the truck door and had Conn step out, and patted him down for weapons. The deputy couldn't smell alcohol and asked if the used drugs. Conn said he smoked weed and said said there was some in the truck. Conn became argumentative and was handcuffed while Gifford and Deputy Jimmy Tannehill searched the truck. They found a bottle that contained marijuana and a metal pipe in Conn's pants. He was taken to jail and booked for possession of marijuana and possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.
Gary McClure reported his golf clubs and a firearm had been stolen from his vehicle sometime March 6. The items were in the vehicle the night before.
