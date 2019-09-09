A man was arrested after he fled from law enforcement officers and resisted arrest.
On Sept. 7, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was on patrol when he heard Cherokee Nation Marshal Preston Oosahwee radio Tahlequah Police Officer Brian Jordan that a man in an orange hoodie was running from him. Dreadfulwater was near the area and saw the suspect behind Dollar General and the Holiday Inn. The deputy activated his lights and sirens to get the man to stop, but he refused. Dreadfulwater began to chase the man on foot and tackled him to the ground. Isaiah Westmoreland grabbed the deputy’s wrist and kept resisting until Deputy Zach Adams arrived and got him placed in handcuffs. He was charged with obstruction and resisting.
On Sept. 6, Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to 15695 W. Mud Valley Roadon a report of a vandalism. Nicholas Faglie said a woman punched his car window, causing a spiderweb crack. Dispatch said the woman called and said Faglie kicked her out of his vehicle at Speedy’s gas station on State Highway 51, but she didn’t want to file a report. Faglie said the woman started to yell and curse at him about the social media app, Snapchat, when she punched his dashboard and window. Robison was unable to locate the woman.
On June 17, Shannon Fisher said her son’s mini dirt bike was stolen. On Sept. 8, Deputy Kim Novak recovered the dirt bike when he spoke to a man who bought it from Double D Pawn in Muskogee. Novak verified the bike was stolen by running the VIN number. The man who bought the bike agreed to return it to Fisher.
On Sept. 6, Michael Humphrey reported that two men stole his lawnmower on Labor Day Weekend. He said he watched the men load his mower into the back of a truck, and when he asked them where his was, they said it was at his sister’s house. Humphrey went to his sister’s and said the mower there was a more expensive one than his. One of the men told Deputy Curtis Elkins that Humphrey’s mower was the one at his sister’s.
Krystal Chance reported a thief someone stole a rifle from her residence in Peggs. She filed the report on Sept. 9 but said the theft happened two weeks prior. The rifle is a Rascal Brand youth left-handed model .22.
