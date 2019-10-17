A local man was arrested after he kept jumping in front of vehicles and tried to get in them.
On Oct. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to the Log Store on a report of a disturbance. Several people said Christopher Burnett was causing trouble and was running across a field. The deputy found Burnett, who said people with guns were chasing him. The man was sweating profusely and didn’t make sense when he talked. He was taken to the detention center and booked for public intoxication.
Michael Walker filed a report at the sheriff’s office after one of his checks was stolen. On Oct. 8, he told deputies he had two workers in and out of his home and he never had an issue with them. However, when those workers brought two women to help, he noticed a check of his was deposited into an unknown account through online banking. He said the check was for $200 and was not signed to any specific person.
On Oct. 10, Ashley Hyatt ran over a board that had nails sticking straight up on South Harbor Drive. She told Deputy Austin Cluck there were several boards with the nails in the road, and she moved those aside so others wouldn’t run over them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.