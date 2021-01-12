A felon allegedly shot himself and tried covering it up to avoid jail time.
On Jan. 11, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy James Carver was dispatched to 495 Road for an accidental shooting. Dispatch advised a 49-year-old accidentally shot himself in his ear. Carver arrived at the residence and he saw a blood trail leading to Michael Lowrey, who was lying on the living room floor. Lowrey said he was outside watching a burn pile when a bullet went off in the flames, and struck him in the side of his head. Carver questioned Lowrey as to whether he had "accidentally" shot himself, since that was the information given by dispatch. Lowrey admitted he's a felon and therefore can't have guns. He claimed there were no guns inside the house. Cherokee Nation EMS took Lowrey to the Northeastern Health System Emergency Room. A woman who rendered aid to Lowrey said he made her lie. She said they were in the bedroom when Lowrey was playing with the gun, pulled the trigger several times, and the gun went off. Supposedly, Lowrey told those in the house to put the gun outside in a dog house. Carver was in the bedroom, where he found blood, gun powder residue, and a small rip on the bed. The deputy found the gun inside the dog house. He said the gun had one live round and one spent casing. Carver and Deputy Caleb Rice went to the ER, where Lowrey stated he was sticking to his story. Lowrey was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of firearm after former felony conviction.
A woman reported a man had been constantly harassing her about her Ford F-150 truck on Jan. 11. She told deputies the man would come to her house and accuse her of stealing the truck. Deputy Jimmy Tannehill advised the woman to contact the sheriff's office if the man showed up.
On Dec. 23, Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to take a stolen vehicle report. Jose Dimone Carter said he was the registered owner of the 2003 Grand Mercury. Carter said the keys were left in the running vehicle when someone took off with it. Carter said the vehicle has a cracked windshield and a "Baby on board" sticker in the back.
