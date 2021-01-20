A woman was bitten when a pit bull tried attacking her dog.
On Jan. 17, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to Green Country Drive on a report of a dog bite. Nancy Warren said she was putting her dog in her vehicle when a pit bull tried to attack her dog. Warran was bitten and sustained an injury to her hand. The dog was taken to the animal shelter for a 10-day quarantine.
Lt. Jarrod Rye responded to 670 Road for a cardiac arrest call on Jan. 17. Lowrey Fire Department personnel advised Gary Keith Gann was inside the house and Northeastern Health System EMS arrived to call the time of death.
Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to a theft call Jan. 18 at the Masena Church. Troy Chisum said he was inspecting the church bus when he noticed the catalytic converter was stolen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.