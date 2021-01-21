A woman claimed she was pushed by a man, but witnesses said it looked like an accident.
On Jan. 17, Cherokee County Sheriff's Lt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to 801 Road on a report of a fight. A woman told Rye she was assaulted by a man at her friend's house. She said she walked to the house carrying a baseball bat because of neighborhood dogs. She said Kenneth Jackson began yelling at her and she told him to leave her alone. The woman said she was on the porch with her friend and another man, when Jackson ran toward her and pushed or kicked her off the porch. The other man told Rye that Jackson was causing problems when he ran out of the house, and the woman fell. The man stated he believed it was an accident and refused to fill out a statement. Rye returned to the woman's house, where Jackson was hanging out of a bedroom window and claiming he had been assaulted by the victim and others. Jackson said he had been hit in the head with the baseball bat. Jackson refused to come outside to speak with Rye because he had a warrant, but he eventually agreed to talk with the lieutenant. Rye said Jackson had some redness around his ear, but the marking didn't match his story. Rye also said Jackson appeared to be under the influence of a substance.
Sheriff Jason Chennault took a burglary report from Virginia Seabolt on Jan. 20. Seabolt said she parked her vehicle in the Dollar General parking lot with her door unlocked. She said she left her purse in the back seat, and it was gone when she returned from shopping. Seabolt told Chennault her wedding ring, a second ring, and her phone were inside the purse.
Sgt. Ryan Robison was dispatched to Cookson Jan. 20 in regard to stolen vehicle report. Tonya Johnson said her 2008 Dodge truck was stolen that morning. Johnson provided title work and insurance.
