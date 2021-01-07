Deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle after the alleged suspect sideswiped another vehicle.
On Jan. 5, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Patton was dispatched to a hit-and-run on 527 Road. Beatrice Birdtail said a white truck driven by a man pulled onto her property and he was unloading a motorcycle. Birdtail confronted the man when he got back into the truck and sideswiped her vehicle while leaving. Patton asked dispatch if the motorcycle was stolen, and they confirmed it was taken from Tahlequah. TPD confirmed it was the stolen bike and contacted the owner.
Deputy James Carver was dispatched to 785 Road on Jan. 4 in regard to a stolen vehicle. Earl Green III said he was inside his house when he heard his truck start. Green ran outside to see the vehicle headed southbound on Coffee Hollow Road. That same day, dispatch advised the Fort Gibson Police Department arrested Christopher Cloud Murphy for operating the stolen vehicle. A woman who was inside the truck was released, and a man who fled from the vehicle was identified.
Deputy Aaron Johnson responded to an unattended death Jan. 5. Johnson said he believed there was no foul play in the death of William Gulley.
