A deputy pulled her firearm on a man and ended up striking him with a Taser when he didn't comply.
On Oct. 8, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko was dispatched to West 734 Road for a burglary in progress. The caller said Marcus Joshua Johnson was trying to enter his house, and he was under the influence. The caller said Johnson had gotten into the Salvage and Son's wrecker truck. Rafalko arrived at the house and could see Johnson move toward a woman and get in her face. Rafalko pulled Johnson away at gunpoint, and separated him from the rest of the group. Rafalko told Johnson to get on the ground, but he refused. The deputy pulled her Taser and repeated the order, and if he didn't comply, he would be struck. Rafalko deployed her Taser after Johnson refused, but Johnson pulled out the prongs, which made the Taser ineffective. The man eventually complied and was arrested. Rafalko searched Johnson for weapons and ended up finding a knife on him. Johnson was taken to Northeastern Health System, where a blood test was completed. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of driving under the influence, malicious injury to property, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Deputy Lane Yeager was dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Green Country Drive on Oct. 8. The caller said her sister was vandalizing her car and acting erratically. Yeager asked Adriana Lunn Chavez what had happened, and she said her sister kicked her out and wouldn't give her the keys to a truck. As Yeager was interviewing the sister, Chavez kept interrupting and was told to wait while the deputy was trying to figure out the situation. Chavez began to scream uncontrollably, and for that, she was detained and placed in the back of Yeager's patrol unit, where she continued to shriek. The sister said Chavez's fighting with her girlfriend caused her to get kicked out of her old residence, and she wasn't going to allow that to happen a second time. She asked that Chavez be banned from the property and advised the truck was in someone else's name and was uninsured, so Chavez wouldn't be able to drive it. Yeager told Chavez she isn't allowed at the residence or she would be arrested. Chavez asked the deputy for her phone and he asked those on the property to find it. Additional deputies and Tahlequah Police officers arrived to assist, since they heard screaming while Yeager was on the radio. Yeager assured them he was OK and they could leave. Chavez began hitting her head against the driver's side rear window, and kicking the cage between seats. Chavez was arrested for obstruction and destruction of county property after Yeager was unable to reason with her.
Deputy Yeager was looking for a truant child from Hulbert Public Schools when he recovered a stolen vehicle. On Oct. 7, Yeager was at the house where dispatch advised the child lived when he ran the tag information to a 2019 Jeep. The tag returned as stolen out of Tulsa, and the registered owner was Hertz Car Rental. Deputies Aaron Johnson and Shane Owens arrived to assist Yeager, and they met with the suspect. She claimed she was in an accident a few months ago and had rented the Jeep. She said the vehicle wouldn't start and she had been trying to get in touch with Hertz by phone, text, and email. The woman called her daughter to come home and explain the situation. Yeager overhead the girl say the Jeep didn't run and her mother had been trying to get it picked up. The woman said she and her younger daughter had bronchitis. Yeager advised the woman to gather documentation of her trying to get in touch with Hertz. The Jeep was towed and the woman wasn't arrested due to her being sick.
