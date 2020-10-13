Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to Welling Road for a shots fired call Sunday, Oct. 11, when three people were arrested for shooting a firearm out of a moving vehicle.
While en route, dispatchers notified Tannehill the shots were fired from a black SUV with a paw print on the back glass. Deputy Curtis Elkins made contact with the vehicle on near East 860 Road on Welling, where he saw the vehicle fail to maintain a single lane of traffic. Elkins believed the driver, Jager Sololosky, was intoxicated. Sololosky admitted to having a few drinks at Ned’s, and that he had shot a firearm from inside the vehicle while it was in motion. Deputies found three bullet casings in the vehicle. Four Busch Light cans were found on the floor board behind the driver seat, and there was an empty 30-pack of Busch Light in the truck. After failing a field sobriety test, Sololosky was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and reckless discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle. Deputy Tannehill then spoke with Bill Buffalomeat, who denied shooting the firearm, but admitted to having a few drinks at Ned’s, also. Another passenger, Kimberlyn Carpenter, admitted to shooting the firearm and drinking. She was arrested for public intoxication, reckless discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle and possession of firearm while intoxicated. A third passenger, Kaycee Turner, told deputies the group was driving around, listening to music, when someone mentioned shooting a pistol. She said Sololosky pulled out a pistol, fired it, and then handed it to Carpenter and instructed her how to shoot it. She said Buffalomeat then indicated he wanted to fire the pistol, so it was passed back to him and he shot it, too. Buffalomeat was also arrested for possession of a firearm while intoxicated, reckless discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, and public intoxication. After Buffalomeat was placed in to the drunk tank at the CCDC, he reportedly became irate. When Jail Supervisor Sylvia Holmes went to calm Buffalomeat down, he told her he would remember her face and that he "knew people." When asked if he was making a threat, Buffalomeat said "yes."
Deputy Rick Ward arrested Kelsey Garrett Wells for burglary on Oct. 9, after Valieca Ferrell reported two TVs and two Playstation controllers were taken from her home in August. During Ward’s investigation, he located two latent prints on a TV set in the living room, which eventually came back as Wells' fingerprints. Ward located Wells at a home on 626 Road in Tahlequah, where he was arrested without incident for second-degree burglary. Upon arrival at the Cherokee County Detention Center, Wells said he did not want to discuss the anything with law enforcement until he spoke with his lawyer.
Deputy Caleb Rice and Sgt. Brad Baker were on Willis Road Oct. 9, when they noticed a white GMC Yukon suddenly pull off to the right side of the road into a yard without signaling. Rice made contact with Alicia Lopez, who had stepped out of the vehicle and was acting as if the vehicle had broken down. Dispatch advised Rice the license plate on the GMC Yukon came back to a Ford Mustang. Rice called for a wrecker to tow the vehicle due to the bogus tag, and during inventory, he found two clear plastic bags and one black trash bag of green, leafy substance in the back of the automobile. The substances tested positive for marijuana. Meanwhile, Baker found a handgun in the middle console. A juvenile sitting in the back seat was picked up by the woman’s sister-in-law. The bags and firearm were taken into evidence, and Lopez was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Margot Welch reported her vehicle stolen Oct. 9. Welch said she noticed her blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was missing the previous morning at her residence on State Highway 82. She said the keys are normally kept on the kitchen counter. The woman reported two females were at her house the day before she noticed the car was missing, and suspected them of taking it.
Deputy Jarrod Rye was radioed for assistance by Deputy Pete Broderick with a traffic stop Oct. 9. The driver, Louis Freeman, was stopped after Broderick noticed the car swerving and crossing over the fog line. The woman admitted to having three mixed drinks at a bar in Park Hill, and subsequently failed a field sobriety test.
Mike Teague reported his 2015 and 1995 Halve Davison motorcycles were stolen sometime between Oct. 9 and 12. A 2000 Suzuki 250 four-wheeler was also taken out of his barn.
