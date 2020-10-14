A Sheriff's Office deputy's account from a homicide at a home on North 530 Road Sunday reports Stephanie Snow said Rick Arnold told her he was "gonna have to take the gun" she was holding before she shot him.
When Deputy Tanner Hendley arrived at the scene, Snow did not have a weapon. When asked where the firearm was, she pointed out into the yard. She offered to help the deputy find the gun, but Hendley said to tell him where it was. Hendley said the woman was showing signs of "excited utterance," described as a statement made by a person in response to a startling or shocking event. Before she was escorted to the patrol car, she grabbed a Bible and her phone. Hendley later noticed the Bible had a bullet hole in it, so it was taken into evidence.
Deputy Robert Stephens was dispatched to 560 Road in Cookson for a death Oct. 12. Upon arrival he met with Cherokee Nation EMS, who called the time of death of David Raye Epps at 11:30 a.m.
Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to a theft call Oct. 12, when Lora Rodriguez reported her granddaughter's bike was stolen. The black and pink Mongoose BMX, with a red basket on the front of the handlebars, was left outside of the house the previous day.
Ronald Wilson reported on Oct. 12 that several items from his father's house had been stolen. Wilson said his father had been out of the home for three weeks due to medical reasons.
Deputy Johnson was called to Garden Walk Apartments for a burglary report Oct. 9. Manager Ashley Mitchell said she was on her way to process the move-out of a resident who had been vacated when she noticed the kitchen window had been pried open, along with the front door. She noticed some clothing was missing.
Frank Schroeder reported items were taken from a house on E. 855 Road in Park Hill Oct. 13. The man told Deputy Caleb Rice his house was broken into at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 12, when he received an alarm call on his phone. A computer monitor, tools, Bose bluetooth speaker and fireworks were taken, and drawers had been gone through.
