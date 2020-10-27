A woman said there was no weapon involved in a fight between her boyfriend and co-worker.
On Oct. 24, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick was dispatched to the entrance of Tenkiller Harbor in regard to an assault and battery report. A man said he was working with another employee when that employee's boyfriend showed up and chased him around, trying to hit him. The victim said he believed he was struck with a conduit by the man before the pair left. Broderick went to the residence and met with the woman, who said she was working with the victim. She said she told her boyfriend earlier that day she wanted to quit her job because she felt uncomfortable around her co-worker. She said she agreed to work for two hours to complete her payroll, and her boyfriend pulled up in his truck where she was working. She said the two men began fighting and her boyfriend chased the co-worker before hitting him with his fist. Broderick spoke to the boyfriend, and his story matched in regard to his girlfriend quitting after working for two hours. He said the man "mouthed" him, so he charged at him. He said he swung at the man and hit him in the arm. Broderick asked the man what he was hit with, and he said it was conduit. The woman said her boyfriend didn't have a weapon when he chased the victim.
Deputy Tanner Hendley was informed Oct. 26 that a man has been violating an emergency protective order. The woman who filed for the order said she is receiving messages through text, social media, email, and phone calls from the man. She said the man is also tracking her locations through her accounts. She said the messages are non-threatening.
Jerod Smith reported his 2014 black Honda Grom Motorcycle was stolen on Oct. 26. Smith said the bike was parked on East Allen Road when it was stolen. Smith said he had the keys and the handlebars were locked.
