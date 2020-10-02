A couple claimed they had a gun because they were afraid for their safety.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy James Carver responded to Meadowlark Lane on Sept. 22 on a report of a disturbance. A woman said her grandson had left her house and told her he wasn't coming back. The woman told the man he needed to get his stuff or she'd burn it. She said the man and his girlfriend showed up and came into her house with a gun. The girlfriend said she was scared of the woman and that the gun wasn't loaded. The man said his grandmother texted him photos of items being on fire, and some of the torched items belonged to him. He said the gun wasn't loaded and was pointed toward the ground during the entire confrontation. The grandmother said Sheriff Jason Chennault told her to have Carver take the gun.
On Sept. 27, Lt. John Berry was dispatched to the Tahlequah Police Department on a report of a burglary. A woman said her daughter was found on the side of the road, and she had overdosed. She said her daughter was in the hospital and that someone had stolen items from her car. The woman said her daughter's car was taken, but returned later that evening. She said her grandson's school laptop was inside the car. Berry spoke to the daughter at Northeastern Health System, where she told Berry she remembered being in the car, and then it was gone.
Lt. John Berry was dispatched to West 797 Road in regard to a threat on Sept. 28. A woman said she was watching TV when she received threatening text messages. The woman said she doesn't know who sent the messages, but the threats were serious and targeted her grandchildren. The messages mentioned human trafficking and indicated the person was watching her at her house.
