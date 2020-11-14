A man was taken to the hospital after he told deputies he was suicidal.
On Nov. 13, Cherokee County Sheriffâ€™s Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to South Welling Road on a report of a suicidal person. Dispatch advised Steve Lightsey was cutting his face and had a knife in his possession. Deputies arrived just as Lightsey had fallen and they were able to get him in custody quickly. Tannehill noticed the man had blood coming from his nose, and Lightsey said that was because he fell. They asked the man if he was suicidal and he admitted he was. Tannehill asked where the knife was and he said he had thrown it. While being transported to the hospital, Lightsey kept asking Tannehill to let him out of the patrol truck. Lightsey said he was going to jump out and began to bang his head on the window. While at the hospital, Lightsey tried to rip the IV out of his arm and kept trying to leave. Tannehill said Lightsey was intoxicated.
Deputy Curtis Elkins was on patrol in the area of Mud Valley Road and 460 Road on Nov. 12 when he had dispatch check the information on a vehicle. Dispatch advised the vehicle was reported stolen out of Fayetteville. The driver, William Dobson, said he bought the vehicle a month ago and he had the bill of sale at his house. Dobson was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for possession of a stolen vehicle. James Bookout, a passenger, was taken to jail for warrants.
On Nov. 12, Deputy Tanner Hendley was on patrol on West Chicken Creek Road when he saw a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign, and operate at an unsafe speed. Hendley conducted the traffic stop and approached the driver, William Grimmett, who reeked of alcohol. Grimmett said he had been drinking at the campground before he drove. He informed the deputy his driverâ€™s license was suspended, and Hendley believed he was under the influence. The passenger, Shelli Osburne, did have a valid driverâ€™s license but was also under the influence. Grimmett was booked into jail on charges of driving under the influence and driving under suspension. Osburne was booked in for public intoxication.
Deputy James Morgan was dispatched on Nov. 13 to South 465 Road on a report of someone breaking into vehicles. Stand Shade said he followed the vehicle and it had crashed. He said the suspects took off on foot after the crash. Morgan found Isaac Courange walking down the road and detained him for further investigation. Courange said he was in the vehicle that crashed and gave the deputy the name of the other occupant. The vehicle was reported stolen on Nov. 7 by the Stilwell Police Department. A stolen rifle was recovered as well. Courange was taken to jail and booked.
A woman reported a man physically and mentally abused her for days on Nov. 11. She said she left to get away from the man for a few days, and he assaulted her when she returned. She said he grabbed her by her neck and covered her mouth when she tried to scream for help. She said the man told her he would kill her and her parents.
